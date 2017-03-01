DSK Hyosung has announced the launch of the limited edition of luxury cruiser Aquila 250 in India. The special edition of the Aquila 250 will be available in three colours-- Matte Green, Carbon Black and Desert Brown. The Aquila 250 limited edition has been priced at Rs 2,94,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Now, coming to the crux of the matter, the new Hyosung Aquila 250 edition will be limited to 100 units. The limited edition of the Aquila 250 will be available at the showrooms of the company. The engine of the new edition of the Hyosung Aquila 250 is the V twin-cylinder, oil-cooled DOHC 8-valve engine, which can churn out a power of 26.21Bhp at 9500 rpm and a peak torque of 21.37 Nm at 7000 rpm. It employs hydraulic double shock absorber at the back and telescopic suspension at the front. The cruiser bike comes with a fuel capacity of 14 litres.

"The DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 has been a high-demand cruiser in the sub-500cc market segment. In order to mark its success, we are proud to announce 100 limited edition units of the Aquila 250, which will be available in three trendy colours including matte green, carbon black and desert brown. We have partnered with various financial institutions to provide interest free loans for all the motorcycles on offer in the DSK Hyosung line-up," said Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels.

The Hyosung Aquila 250 was first introduced in India at the 2014 Auto Expo. The regular variant of the Aquila 250 is priced at Rs 2,84,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).