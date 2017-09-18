DSK Benelli, the Indian subsidiary of the Italian motorcycle maker Benelli SpA had announced the arrival of the TNT 300 bike with anti-lock braking system (ABS) option on social media forums on September 15. Now reports claim that DSK Benelli dealerships across the country have started taking bookings for the ABS-equipped model for a token of Rs 15,000.

The TNT 300 ABS has been priced at Rs 3.93 lakh (on-road price) Delhi, reports Financial Express. The publication also claims dealers are assuring delivery of bike in a week's time. However, DSK Benelli is yet to announce the price and launch of the TNT 300 ABS.

The TNT 300 is powered by an in-line two-cylinder 300cc liquid cooled engine that develops 37bhp of power at 11,500rpm and 26.5Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm mated to a six-speed constant mesh manual transmission.

Notable features like the upside-down telescopic fork at the front and monoshock suspension at the rear have been carried over to the ABS version as well. Stopping power for front wheel comes from the dual disc in addition to ABS while the rear tyre gets a single-disc unit.

This move of Benelli comes in line with Central government notification that says all two-wheelers with a displacement of more than 125cc should be equipped with ABS from April 2018. Other models of Benelli are also expected to get ABS safety feature soon.

DSK Benelli is also gearing up for an array of new launches. Reports say at least three models from Benelli are in the line-up for the Indian market. The models in question are believed to be dual purpose motorcycle TRK 502 and scrambler model Leoncino while there is no clarity over the third model. There were rumours that Benelli had plans to launch BX 250 Motard and TNT 135. Apparently, the plan then dropped over feasibility concerns.

Source: FE