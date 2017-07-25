The Indian arm of the Italian motorcycle brand Benelli launched its 302R, the full faired offering of the brand in the country on Tuesday, July 25. The Benelli 302R, which is known as Tornado 302 in the global market has been priced at Rs 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unveiled first in India at the Auto Expo 2016, the Benelli 302, the fully-faired sibling of TNT 300 gets an all-new Trellis frame. The bookings for the Benelli 302R are already open in the country and are likely to be available soon.

The Benelli 302R, the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle from Benelli's stable gets an in-line two-cylinder DOHC unit that develops 36bhp at 12,000rpm and 27Nm at 9,000 rpm, that also does duty in the TNT 300. The engine comes mated to six-speed transmission. The motorcycle measures 2,175mm in length, 746mm in width, 1,146mm in height, and weighs 180kg. Benelli 302R employs 41mm upside down forks at the front and mono suspension at the rear. It gets twin 260mm floating discs with a four-piston caliper brake at the front and a single 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper brake at the rear.

DSK Benelli India will be offering the new 302R in three colour options - White Rosso, Red Nero, and Silver Verde. The 302R will take on the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300 and, KTM RC390, Yamaha YZF-R3 in India.