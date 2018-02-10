Beer
Representational imageReuters

Social media had a field day over Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's statement that he has "begun to fear because even girls have started drinking beer". Parrikar was addressing students gathered at the first edition of the State Youth Parliament in Goa.

Parrikar was discussing "vices" from drugs including ganja (weed) to pornography.

Fear of women drink beer?

"I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started drinking beer. So barrier of that tolerance limit is being crossed... Not all of them. I am not referring to this crowd. I am just referring," the Goa Chief Minister said.

"How many agree? Now you will realise. Basically, I can tell you that it is not to that extent, but we are definitely worried because the drug syndicate works like this. You try to introduce it in some corner, a small group is formed and from them, it reaches out to others and more people are trapped," he added.

His words didn't go down well with social media users as Twitter was flooded with reactions and trolls. Here are a few reactions:

One of the users even tweeted asking parents to post a picture of drinking beer with their children.

Manohar Parrikar
Goa Chief Minister Manohar ParrikarReuters

Parrikar then tried to reach out to parents and asked them to monitor their children. He said, "If some valuables go missing regularly. If this phenomenon goes on for a month, that is the first sign. Keep an eye on your children. According to me, that is the best way of controlling it."

He even raised concerns over the level of punishment for possession of drugs as he asserted, "As per the law, if the quantity is small, a person gets bail in eight to 15 days or a month. Our courts have also become lenient, but at least the guilty are caught."