Social media had a field day over Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's statement that he has "begun to fear because even girls have started drinking beer". Parrikar was addressing students gathered at the first edition of the State Youth Parliament in Goa.

Parrikar was discussing "vices" from drugs including ganja (weed) to pornography.

Fear of women drink beer?

"I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started drinking beer. So barrier of that tolerance limit is being crossed... Not all of them. I am not referring to this crowd. I am just referring," the Goa Chief Minister said.

"How many agree? Now you will realise. Basically, I can tell you that it is not to that extent, but we are definitely worried because the drug syndicate works like this. You try to introduce it in some corner, a small group is formed and from them, it reaches out to others and more people are trapped," he added.

His words didn't go down well with social media users as Twitter was flooded with reactions and trolls. Here are a few reactions:

Agree with Mr Parrikar, girls should smoke Patanjali Marijuana instead of drinking beer .



Swadesi Nasha https://t.co/RSgHPwL99W — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) February 10, 2018

Mr Parrikar is absolutely right!



Girls should not drink beer!



My one girl drinks Vodka and the other is hooked on to Prosecco Wine. pic.twitter.com/wxYx593SfZ — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 10, 2018

Dad drinks beer while I drink wine. Is that okay with Mr Parrikar? pic.twitter.com/I9bjEykiB4 — NRK (@PWNeha) February 10, 2018

PM is annoyed by women who laugh, Parrikar is scared of girls drinking beer. Yogi offers solution keep them tied to the door post. — Tushar (@TusharG) February 10, 2018

To Sir, With Love.



Cheers from Goa, Mr Parrikar! #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

C’mon good ladies, let’s make this weekend worth it. Use the hashtag and share your beer ? pics on my timeline.

The one with the best pic, your beer is on me. pic.twitter.com/6AX3jejIIV — Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) February 10, 2018

Manohar Parrikar watching horror movies



The Exorcist

Parrikar: Hahaha! This is funny



The Ring

Parrikar: LOL! Is that all?



It

Parrikar: ROFL! Get out of here!



Movie with girl drinking beer

Parrikar: Mummmmmyyyy! Save me!! https://t.co/iUYPzDLCb4 — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) February 10, 2018

Manohar Parrikar: Girls drinking beer worry Goa CM no other things for him to worry, does bjp want to make goa a religious state — Dr R Rajesh Sood (@soodrajeshwar) February 10, 2018

If you strongly oppose Manohar Parrikar talking against young girls drinking alcohol at a school/college meeting, please register your protest by posting photos of your young children drinking beer please. — Be'Havin! (@WrongDoc) February 10, 2018

Parrikar's statement on girls drinking beer sounds a tad silly. India's youth,the middle-aged and the oldies have travelled beyond the conservative https://t.co/0QAcmvbtLY long as the relationships are within the norms of civilised behaviour, nothing wrong! — True Indian (@TrueInd53415939) February 10, 2018

Manohar Parrikar has begun to fear,

Coz gals these days, are drinking beer.



Yo Parrikar, don't shed no tears.

Drink up da gaumutra & say cheers! — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) February 10, 2018

One of the users even tweeted asking parents to post a picture of drinking beer with their children.

Parrikar then tried to reach out to parents and asked them to monitor their children. He said, "If some valuables go missing regularly. If this phenomenon goes on for a month, that is the first sign. Keep an eye on your children. According to me, that is the best way of controlling it."

He even raised concerns over the level of punishment for possession of drugs as he asserted, "As per the law, if the quantity is small, a person gets bail in eight to 15 days or a month. Our courts have also become lenient, but at least the guilty are caught."