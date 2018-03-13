The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 admit card, and it is now available for download.

The JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by CBSE for admission to various undergraduate engineering courses — BE/BTech and BArch/BPlan — in NITs (National Institute of Technology), IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institute of Information Technology) and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

It is also an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced 2018 exam, which is scheduled to take place May 20. The top 2.24 lakh scorers of JEE Main can apply for JEE Advanced, and it is needed for admission to the undergraduate programs in IITs and ISM Dhanbad.

A total of 11.64 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2018 examination.

Candidates, who have registered for the JEE Main 2018 examination can now download the admit card from the official dedicated website created for the exam. All you got to do is provide the required information like application number, date of birth and captcha code to download it.

The JEE Main 2018 examination will be conducted in both offline and online mode. The offline test is scheduled for April 8, 2018, and online exam will be held April 15-16.

It may be noted that some changes have been introduced in the JEE exam pattern. This year, marks scored in class 12 won't have any weightage in the calculation of the ranks in the JEE Main examination.

However, candidates from general category should score at least 75 percent marks in class 12 exam, while SC and ST students should score 65 percent, or be placed in the top 20 percentile in such examination conducted by the other boards to qualify for admission in the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions.