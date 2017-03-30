Nayanthara, who is now monickered 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil films, catapulted to stardom with a smart selection of script. She has not restricted herself to high-paying mass films and has cleverly taken up movies with strong content. The latest addition to the list is Dora, which does not have any actor in the lead.

Cast and Crew

Dora marks the directorial debut of Doss Ramaswamy. The movie is a joint venture of A Sarkunam and Hitesh Jhabak. Thambi Ramaiah, Harish Uthaman and others are in the cast. Vivek Siva Mervin Solomon has composed the music, Dinesh Krishnan has handled the cinematography while Gopi Krishna has edited the flick.

Buzz

Nayanthara undoubtedly remains the prime attraction of Dora. The teaser and the good music have helped the audience curiously await the release of the Tamil film. Enga Pora and Ra Ra numbers have been received well by the audience. Also, the good promotional activities carried out by the makers have helped out to create a good buzz around the flick.

Synopsis

Nayanthara will be seen as a simple girl called Pavalakkodi, who is also the daughter of a taxi-driver played by Thambi Ramaiah. A vintage Austin Cambridge car, which is named after the film, plays an important role. The interesting part of the film is that the car is possessed by a stuborn spirit, which takes the story forward.

Reviews:

The movie will hit the screens on Friday, March 31. Find the audience response to the film below: