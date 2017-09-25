It looks like the doomsday has been postponed by a month. After September's end of the world theory, Christian numerologist David Meade has now claimed that October will be the month of "real pain."

Meade, who laid out the doomsday conspiracy theories, has said that the end of the world will begin from October 21. He said that the world will not be destroyed, but the "world as you know it will end."

"Nothing is expected to happen in September. It is possible at the end of October we may be about to enter into the seven-year Tribulation period, to be followed by a Millennium of peace," the Sunday Express quoted Meade as saying.

"When Nibiru is on close approach to Earth sometime during the Tribulation, you'll have solar flares and a possible loss of the electrical grid for weeks, maybe longer. However, that's the main risk I see right now because, as I've stated in my book, right after the initial solar flare risk I see the Rapture of the true Church."

Meade had earlier claimed that the Great American solar eclipse on August 21 proved that the end is near and Nibiru planet, also called as Planet X, will destroy Earth. He still goes by the theory and claims that it was a "scriptural sign of God's judgment."

"September 23, 2017, Great Sign of the Woman in Revelation 12:1-5 is the starting point for this calculation. It's a once-in-human-history event locked in by God Himself. The solar eclipse on August 21st was a scriptural sign of God's judgment on our nation and judgment came swiftly afterwards," he said.

David Meade's claim about the end of the world

Meade, who is the author of Planet X: the 2017 Arrival, said that the mysterious planet Nibiru will destroy Earth in a fiery collision between September 20 to 23. Later, he said that the doomsday is imminent and it is written on the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sign of Revelation 12.

"It is very strange indeed that both the Great Sign of Revelation 12 and the Great Pyramid of Giza both point us to one precise moment in time – September 20 to 23, 2017. Is this the end of the Church Age and the transition to the Day of the Lord? There couldn't be two greater witnesses," he said in the video shared on YouTube.

Recently, he told the Washington Post that the world is not ending, but a major part of the world will not be the same. "The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending," he said, adding, "A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October."

NASA's claim

While Meade believed that, the planet Nibiru will be the reason behind Earth's destruction, NASA denied his claim. In a recent statement, NASA claimed that Nibiru doesn't exist.

"Various people are 'predicting' that world will end Sept. 23 when another planet collides with Earth. The planet in question, Niburu, doesn't exist, so there will be no collision. As you can see from the Q&A below, the story of Niburu has been around for years (as has the "days of darkness" tale) and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables," the statement, which was released on September 20, said.