Donald Trump is attempting to restrict access of immigrants and refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and netizens are doing their best to refresh the President's memory that Steve Jobs, the late Apple Inc., was also the son of a Syrian migrant. If it hadn't been for Jobs, there wouldn't be an Apple now, and they want the POTUS to rethink his decision to ban Muslims.

"@POTUS as U ban people, remember, if U banned Syrian immigrants 50 years ago, there would be no Steve Jobs, no Apple!" wrote one. Another added: "Steve Jobs father was from Syria....Please choose wisely on who to keep out."

Jobs' biological father was Syrian citizen Abdul Fattah Jandali, who moved to the US as a student in the 1950s. He and his partner Joanne Carole Schieble gave up Jobs for adoption soon after he was born.

According to Steve Jobs, the movie starring Michael Fassbender as the Apple Inc co-founder, Jobs' need to control everything stemmed from his feeling of being powerless in being given up for adoption. The film explores the impact adoption had on Jobs and how it affected his relationship with others.

The movie, which will be aired in India on Sony Le PLEX HD on January 29, suggests that Jobs and his biological father met by accident once when Jobs went into a restaurant run by Jandali. And this happened in real life, too. But they did not reconnect. "I was a wealthy man by then," Jobs reportedly told his biographer, "and I didn't trust him not to try to blackmail me or go to the press about it."

"This might sound strange, though, but I am not prepared, even if either of us was on our deathbeds, to pick up the phone to call him," Jandali once said when asked why they did not reconnect. "Steve will have to do that as the Syrian pride in me does not want him ever to think that I am after his fortune," he added.