On the inauguration day of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, actress Kristen Stewart made a startling revelation about Trump. During her movie promotion, Stewart revealed that Trump was obsessed with her a couple of years ago.

Stewart, responding to Trump's criticism, said that he was mad at her. "He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me, which is f**king crazy," she told entertainment magazine Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister.

In 2012, Trump had tweeted supporting Robert Pattinson when Stewart's cheated on him with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Trump first said that Pattinson should not take her back because she will cheat on him again.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!" he tweeted in October 2012.

"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert," he tweeted, adding, "After Friday's Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again!"

Talking about the 2012 controversy, Stewart said I didn't want to believe that it actually happened. "At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn't like really a thing," Stewart told Wagmeister.

"But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right!' That was like a couple of years ago but, um, hey buddy, what's up? He is probably gonna tweet about this."

Stewart spoke about Trump during the premiere of her short film Come Swim at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.