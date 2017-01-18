On January 20, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the President of The United States of America. The inauguration traditionally sees celebrities, delegates and many high profiles attending the ceremony and performing at the event.

While Obama's inauguration function saw Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé, Trump has such big names only in the non-performers list. Trump's inauguration ceremony has been in bad light ever since election results were announced. A number of celebrities have refused to participate and perform at the ceremony. There have been a number of celebs who showed interest, but backed out for different reasons.

So here is a final list of the celebrity attendees and celebrities who chose to skip the ceremony:

Jon Voight: Angelina Jolie's father and acclaimed actor, Jon Voight will likely be speaking, rather than singing, at the event.

Jackie Evancho: Known for her performance in America's Got Talent, back when she was 10- years-old.

Toby Keith: Best known for his song, Should've been a Cowboy, Toby Keith is a popular country singer.

3 Doors Down: Everyone remembers the American rock band from Here Without You.

Lee Greenwood: He sang God bless the USA. Many Americans are going to start singing that after January 20.

Big & Rich: Duo comprising Big Kenny and John Rich, best known for Save A Horse [Ride A Cowboy].

Radio City Rockettes: A dance company that is set to perform at the event. However, many members within the company have opted out of the performance.

The Piano Guys: A band that became successful after a hit on YouTube. They became popular after they made the cover of "Let It Go." They should have taken the sign from the song.

Ravi Drums: Ravi Drums, whose real name is Ravi Jakhotia, is a DJ who plays drums over electronic beats.

Other artistes include Sam Moore (of the duo Sam & Dave), The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Tim Rushlow, The Frontmen of Country and Travis Greene.

The list of celebrities who chose to not respond or decline the invite include: Celine Dion, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks, The Beach Boys, David Foster, Rebecca Ferguson, Moby, Charlotte Church and Jennifer Holliday to name a few.