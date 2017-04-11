Let the Mexican wall be damned when it comes to football — the game that unifies all. This seems to be the message from United States President Donald Trump, according to United States Soccer Federation chief Sunil Gulati.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are thinking of bidding jointly for the FIFA World Cup 2016, which would be witnessing 48 teams for the first time in the history of the football world cup.

.@POTUS is fully supportive of our unified bid for the 2026 #FIFA World Cup and especially pleased that Mexico is a part of it. — Sunil Gulati (@sunilgulati) April 10, 2017

The football federations of the three nations met at the One World Observatory in New York on Monday to chalk out the plan. Gulati mentioned that Trump has given a green signal to the joint bid for hosting the grand football event.

"We have the full support of the United States government in this project," Gulati said on Monday, according to CNN. "The President of the United States is fully supportive and encouraged us to have this joint bid. He is especially pleased that Mexico is part of this bid -- and that's in the last few days we've gotten further encouragement on that.

"So we're not at all concerned about some of the issues that other people may raise. We looked at bidding alone and decided in the end we wanted to bid with our partners in North America, and we have a strong encouragement from President Trump to that very end."

Now, whether Trump remains the POTUS until 2026 remains a complete doubt; his current presidential term runs until 2020. However, if FIFA remains pleased with the bid documents presented by the three North American nations, the writing on the wall from the world football governing body could come in the final year of Trump's current presidential reign.

As per reports, the FIFA announcement over who would be hosting the World Cup 2026, is set to arrive in May 2020.

The message from Mexico

"For the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, and the entire Mexican soccer family, it is a source of pride to be candidates, along with the United States and Canada, to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026," Mexican Football Federation president Decio de Maria said.

"We have a unique opportunity to be the first country to host three World Cups. As such we are filled with pride and committed to make it the best ever."

The message from Canada

"I really thank Sunil's open mindedness and U.S. Soccer's open mindedness and Mexico's open mindedness," Canadian Soccer Association president Victor Montagliani said. "I think it's a testament to I think also how football has changed in our region."

FIFA World Cup in North America: Over the years