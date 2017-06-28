Gotham star Donal Logue on Tuesday took to social media to reveal that his son has gone missing, and reached out to his fans for help to find the missing teen.

Logue's 16-year-old son Jade went missing in Brooklyn on Monday.

"Missing - yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka," Donal tweeted to his over 99,900 followers.

The actor, who has also been on Law & Order: SVU, also posted a photo of his son to his Twitter account.

These tweets have since been taken down sparking speculation that Jade may have been found. However, the actor is yet to release a statement regarding this.

Jade is Donal's child with former wife Kasey Walker. They also have another son, Finn Logue.

In April last year, Jade opened up about being transgender and spoke about the risk of being assaulted. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing."

Here are a few Twitter reaction to Donal's tweet:

Please repost this ASAP for my friend Donal Logue whose son Jade has gone missing in NYC. Please repost and say prayers he makes it home pic.twitter.com/SYoIOs72UY — Maeve Quinlan (@maevequinlan) June 27, 2017

Donal Logue deleted the tweet about his son and I'm really worried. Maybe he did it because they found him, but people were being rude... — OodOnTheLoo (@Swifttastic13) June 28, 2017

Donal Logue took his missing son tweet down, I hope that means he found him. — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) June 28, 2017