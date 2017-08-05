Motorola recently launched the G5S Plus, targeting the mid-range smartphones in the market. While the phone's release date in India remains unclear, LG is stepping up to take advantage with its new premium smartphone for affordable shoppers.

LG's award-winning G6 design has been well-received by consumers and critics alike. The Full Vision 18:9 display makes the G6 smartphone comfortable to hold despite its 5.7-inch screen. Taking cue from this design, LG is launching a mini version of the flagship, LG Q6, in India on August 10, the company confirmed in a tweet on Saturday.

Experience a view without bounds with FullVision 18:9 wide Display. Stay Tuned! #LGQ6 pic.twitter.com/AKdr71TG41 — LG India (@LGIndiaTweets) August 5, 2017

Much like the G6 flagship, the Q6 will also boast 18:9 wide screen and feature a Full Vision display. LG also confirmed in its teaser that the upcoming smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India and dropped a major hint on the price to be Rs. 1_,990. Most reports peg this to be Rs. 19,990, which sounds reasonable for a smartphone of its reputation.

For a sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone, the Q6 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD + display, 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The optics will be taken care by a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper. Users will get 32GB storage for their photos, videos and other files in the Q6, but the microSD card in the phone can support up to 2TB.

LG Q6 also has a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which might be launched on August 10. If the Rs. 19,990 price tag is for this particular model, then the Q6 is easily one of the worthiest smartphones in its price range.

Under the hood, the Q6 boasts a 3,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging. The phone also includes standard connectivity options such as 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi Direct and USB OTG. The handset will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with LG's custom UI on top and come in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold colours.

Despite such impressive features, design being the winner, LG Q6 has its own shortcomings. The budget smartphone, unlike its flagship counterpart, lacks a fingerprint scanner, Always On Display and fully-metallic body. The former omission is a bit concerning as most phones in its price range offer biometric sensors in the phone. To compensate for the loss, the Q6 comes with Facial Unlock feature.