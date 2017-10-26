Do you believe in the existence of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and aliens? Conspiracy theorists have been arguing for years that UFOs and extraterritorial beings do exist but there is no concrete proof to support their argument till date. However, officers who have served in the US intelligence department have now given chilling accounts of encounters with super fast objects that defies laws of physics.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) gave conspiracy theorists a field day earlier this year by releasing about 13 million pages of declassified documents that contained information on sightings of UFOs and flying saucers from across the globe.

Now, several former officials, including former Sr Intelligence Officer, CIA, former Deputy Asst Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, former Advanced Systems Director for Lockheed Martin's "Skunk Works", and former Director of programmes to investigate unidentified aerial threats, USG, have come together to look deeper into the unexplained phenomena that are beyond human comprehension through the company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTS/AAS).

"To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science has mobilized a team of the most experienced, connected and passionately curious minds from the US intelligence community, including the CIA and Department of Defense that have been operating under the shadows of top-secrecy for decades," said the official website of the company that was formed on public interest a few days ago.

"There is sufficient credible evidence of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena that proves exotic technologies exist that could revolutionize the human experience," it added.

TTS Academy, which has established three synergistic divisions -- Science, Aerospace and Entertainment – to dig out more information on about unexplained phenomena, is expected to reveal chilling encounters with mysterious objects that indicate a possible existence of aliens and UFOs.

According to an article by investigative journalist and author Leslie Kean of Huffington Post, TTS Academy member Chris Mellon, who had served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence for two administrations and involved in drafting the legislation that established the US Special Operations Command, talked about a "2004 incident involving the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz" at a recent event.

"Two F-18s approach, the four aviators see that the object has no wings or exhaust — it is white, oblong, some 40 ft long and perhaps 12 ft thick," said Mellon. "One pilot pursues the craft while his wingman stays high. The pilots are astonished to see the object suddenly reorient itself toward the approaching F-18. In a series of discrete tumbling manoeuvres that seem to defy the laws of physics, the object takes a position directly behind the approaching F-18."

He said the event that took place off the California coast in broad daylight and the "object went from hovering at 80,000 feet to dropping at supersonic speeds, and came to a complete stop at 50 feet above the ocean."

"More F-18's are dispatched but with similar results," Mellon stated. "The secret machine easily evades the F-18s. Dozens of military personnel aboard the various planes and ships involved are privy to these interactions."

"We believe there are discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience," says company President and CEO Tom DeLonge. Please see my previous story,- released yesterday - for background on today's announcement which was live-streamed and is archived on the company website.

Luis Eiizondo, who has joined the TTS Academy after working as an intelligence officer in various capacities, including the Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. Army, the National Counterintelligence Executive, and Director of Programmes to investigate Unidentified Aerial Threats for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Leslie Kean that UFOs are real but they haven't been hostile so far.

"They did not exhibit overt hostility," he said. "But something unexplained is always assumed to be a potential threat until we are certain it isn't. On the bright side, I believe we are closer than ever before in our understanding of how it operates."

Eiizondo went on to say that they would release real data, photos and rare video footage of mysterious objects from the US Government systems.