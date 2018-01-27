Elephone Mobile manufactures smartphones with impressive features, and there are several handsets, including Elephone S8, Elephone P8 Max and Elephone C1 Max currently available for purchase at reasonable prices.

However, it is still a relatively unknown company because of the presence of a long line of big players like Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi. This company is planning to release two more devices — Elephone U and Elephone U Pro — very soon.

The company is yet to reveal the release date of its upcoming handsets, but it is obvious from the manner in which it has been teasing them that they would come soon – perhaps in the next few days. In what could catch your attention, both Elephone U and Elephone U Pro will come with memory expandable by up to 1TB via microSD card.

Elephone U and Elephone U Pro details

Elephone U will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocking at 2 GHz, and house a 3,620mAh battery, while Elephone U Pro will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocking at 2.2 GHz and a 3,550mAh battery. The handset will share other key specifications.

Both the devices will sport a 5.99-inch 3D curved flexible AMOLED screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and a four-sided curved-glass body with a stainless steel frame, and come with a feature that allows users to unlock the phone by scanning a live face.

It will also feature the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD card, a 13MP + 13MP rear dual-camera setup, and an 8MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, it will support USB type-C port, QC3.0 quick-charging technology, wireless charging, and NFC.