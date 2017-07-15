It comes down to one last league game for the India Women's cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday July 15. A win against New Zealand Women will see them through to the knockout stages of the tournament; a defeat, meanwhile, sees Mithali Raj and her army out of the competition.

Yes, this is what happens after two back-to-back defeats, despite making it four wins out of four in the initial stages.

Australia Women, England Women and South Africa Women have already made it to the semi finals. Either India Women or New Zealand Women make the last four of the competition today.

"There is pressure. International sport has pressure. How you handle it, that is important," mentioned veteran India Women's Cricket team bowler Jhulan Goswami.

"That's what we have been preparing for the last two years. It's not going to be an easy match. They are also going to come at us hard; they also want to be in the semi-final. The World Cup and playing against a quality side, the pressure is there.

"What you are doing is difficult, but you enjoy it. Whatever your role is, you have to do that."

New Zealand Women, led by Suzie Bates, enter this game at the back of a defeat against the hosts England Women. India, on the other hand, have suffered to two successive losses against South Africa Women and Australia Women respectively.

If at all something can really work for the Women in Blue, it will be the Derby Cricket Ground conditions. Mithali and her army defeated England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in this very venue in the tournament and it needs to be seen if their happy hunting ground brings good fortune for them against New Zealand Women on Saturday.

India Women vs England Women: Schedule

Date : July 15

: July 15 Time: 9:30 am GMT (3 pm IST)

9:30 am GMT (3 pm IST) Venue: County Ground, Derby

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Star Sports 1. Live stream - Hotstar

NEW ZEALAND: TV - Sky TV

UK: TV - Sky Sports. Live stream - Sky Go

Live scores: Twitter