Stylish star Allu Arjun's much-awaited Telugu movie DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is set to clash with Salman Khan's Tubelight, Jayam Ravi's Vanamagan and Simbu's AAA on this Eid.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is one of the highly-anticipated Telugu movies of 2017. The movie has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore and the hype and curiosity generated by its promos have made its theatrical rights sell at record prices. The distributors across the globe are also making big arrangements for the release of the film on June 23.

Allu Arjun has scored back-to-back hits with Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy and Sarrainodu. When compared to these films, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has been a notch bigger than them in terms of hype, expectations and promotions. The film is expected to be a bigger success at the box office, but will face tough competition in some places around the world.

Salman Khan's Tubelight, which is gearing up for a grand release on June 23, is posing a threat for DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. Besides the north Indian market, the Hindi movie will also grace a large number of screens in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and a few key international markets like the US, the UK, Australia and UAE, which are potential markets for Allu Arjun's movies.

On the other hand, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is also facing threat from Tamil films Vanamagan and AAA (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan). The two movies may not affect the Allu Arjun-starrer in a big way, but they are sure to take away a small chunk of its prospects.

However, the screen count of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is expected to be bigger than that of Allu Arjun's previous release. The advance booking, which is already made available, is getting a good response. It should be seen whether the movie would be able to beat the record of Sarrainodu, which is the biggest opener (Rs 20 crore on the first day) and highest grossing film (Rs 135 crore in the lifetime) for Bunny.