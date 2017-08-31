Director Harish Shankar's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has made decent collection at the worldwide box office in its lifetime, but failed beat to the record of Allu Arjun's last outing — Sarrainodu.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham was released in a record number of theatres amidst huge hype and promotion, and opened to fantastic response. The movie made superb collections at the worldwide box office in the first week and shattered most of the records of Allu Arjun's previous releases.

The Harish Shankar-directed film clashed with some big-ticket releases in the following weeks, but managed to fare well. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham reportedly collected Rs 115.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It has become the third film of Allu Arjun to cross the Rs 100-crore mark after Race Gurram and Sarrainodu.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham shattered the records of Allu Arjun's previous hits like Race Gurram and S/o Satyamurthy, which had collected Rs 102 crore gross and Rs 90.50 crore gross, respectively, at worldwide box office in their lifetime.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham was expected to beat the record of Sarrainodu, which is the highest-grossing film for Allu Arjun with global collections of Rs 127.60 crore gross.

Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham earned Rs 77.60 crore for its producers from the sale of global theatrical rights. It has also earned Rs 72 crore for its distributors and recovered 92.54 per cent of their investments.

Here are the details of the prices of its distribution rights and area-wise earnings of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. These numbers are based on various reports and may not match the figures released by the makers/distributors.

Area Rights Price

Earnings

Recovery (%)

Nizam 17.50 20.40 116.57 Ceded 11.10 10.40 93.69 Vizag 8.00 7.41 92.62 East 5.40 4.79 88.70 G West 4.60 4.02 87.39 Krishna 4.60 4.03 87.60 Guntur 6.10 5.45 89.34 Nellore 2.80 2.40 85.71 AP/T Total 60.10 58.90 98.00 Karnataka 7.10 6.77 95.35 Kerala 2.30 0.85 36.95 Rest of India 1.30 1.00 76.92 US 7.00 4.48 64.00 Global total 77.80 72.00 92.54

Here is the table that offers a contrastive picture of the area-wise earnings of All Arjun's Sarrainodu, DJ, Race Gurram (RG) and Son of Satyamurthy (SOS).