The teaser of Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has crossed 5 million views on YouTube and the video has got more likes than the teaser of Jr NTR's blockbuster movie, Janatha Garage.

Producer Dil Raju released the teaser of director Harish Shankar's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham on his official YouTube channel as Mahashivaratri treat for the fans of the mega family on February 23. The 47-second-long video impressed the audience and generated a lot of curiosity about the story of the movie.

The teaser of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has received 5,052,096 views, 108,572 thumbs up (likes) and 92,085 thumbs down (dislikes). The makers are all thrilled over the massive response for the video of the film. Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Dil Raju's SVC, tweeted: "#DJTeaser completes 5 Million Views and racing ahead. Allu Arjun's simple, yet captivating dialogues, written by Harish Shankar became viral."

The teasers of Katamarayudu, Khaidi No 150 and Janatha Garage have got 8,377,367, 7,762,881 and 5,859,550 views respectively and they are top three most viewed teasers of Telugu movies. Now, the teaser of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has landed in the fourth spot. It is set to beat the record of Janatha Garage, but it should be seen whether it smashes the records of the other two movies.

The teaser of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has already beaten couple of records, by getting more likes than Khaidi No 150 and Janatha Garage, which have 96,466 and 78,491 thumbs up, respectively. However, what is shocking is the dislikes (92,085) for its first look video, 84.81 percent of its likes (108,572). The makers are trying to understand what prompted so many people to give thumbs down for the teaser.

Director Harish Shankar has written the story and dialogues for DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, while Ramesh Reddy and Deepak Raj have penned the screenplay for the movie. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles in the film, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music, Chota K Prasad's editing, Ram-Laxman's fights and Ravinder's art. The movie is set to be released in theatres on May 19.