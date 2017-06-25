DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is a romantic action movie with a good dose of comedy. The movie is about a Brahmin boy who fights against injustice. Harish Shankar has written the script for the film in collaboration with Ramesh Reddy and Sathish Vegnesha.

Story: Duvvada Jagannadham is a brahmin boy (Allu Arjun), who runs a catering service with his father and other family members. He can't tolerate exploitation and he kills a local goon after he slaps his father for asking proper pay. He saves the life of a cop (Murali Sharma), when a goon attacks him in the market. The police offer encourages him to take the vigilante route. He punishes the wrongdoers in disguise as DJ.

Duvvada Jagannadham lands in a big mess when he nabs a henchman of Royyala Naidu (Rao Ramesh), who is a real estate tycoon and scams middle-class for 9,000 crores using a Benami company. How DJ finishes Royyala Naidu and gets justice to the people forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: In terms of story, Duvvada Jagannadham lacks freshness, as it deals with a routine and predictable script. The director manages to engage and entertain viewers right from the beginning till the end, but some illogical, forced and dragging scenes take away the interest of viewers at times. When it comes to the climax, Harish Shankar has taken a diversion from the beaten path and tried to end the film in a different way with less action.

Performance: Allu Arjun has undergone for a complete makeover and has given an intense performance, which is the main highlight of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. His body language and diction are just amazing. Pooja Hegde is just a bimbo and has less scope for performance except shaking a leg with the hero and kissing him.

After Allu Arjun, Rao Ramesh is another big attraction in terms of acting. Director Harish Shankar has used his character Royyala Naidu to poke fun at the entertainment industry. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju tickle your funny bones. Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma and others have done justice to their respective roles.

Technical: Duvvada Jagannadham has good production values and Devi Sri Prasad's music is the biggest attractions in the film. His background score and songs are good, but a couple of the tracks are forced and unnecessary. In the second half, the hero wants to trap the villain's son and he decides to take the help of the heroine. When viewers are curiously waiting to see how he does it, the director disappoints them by forcing a song.

Ayananka Bose has done a brilliant camera work and his picturisation of beautiful locales makes the film a visual treat. Punch dialogues and trendy lyrics, amazing choreography, beautiful costumes, artwork and special effects are other attractions on the technical front.

Verdict: Duvvada Jagannadham is a regular Allu Arjun movie and there is nothing great about its script, but Bunny's makeover as Brahmin boy and intense performance make the film a one-time watch.