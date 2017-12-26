For those wondering what filmmaker Anil Radhakrishnan Menon is doing after the surprisingly weird Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi, here is the answer. The trailer of his upcoming movie Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, for which he has roped in Kunchako Boban to play the lead, has surfaced online to a warm welcome from netizens.

The trailer, which is packed with all the Anil Radhakrishnan Menon trademarks, like typical Thrissur -accented Malayalam and its comedic nuances, looks promising and hints at another tour into his world of the uncommon things done by common people.

The director focuses his camera on the eponymous Diwanjimoola — a suburb of Thrissur city in Kerala. Even though the trailer is reluctant to reveal the details of the plot, it shows an array of new faces and established stars like Kunchako Boban, Nyla Usha, Nedumudi Venu, and Siddique.

Following the ongoing trend in Mollywood, the crew conducted extensive auditions to find the apt faces for the roles.

Kunchako Boban, who has had a wonderful ride so far, including critically-acclaimed movies like Take Off, returns as a dedicated and loyal bureaucrat in the movie.

The film, co-written by Prashanth Nair IAS, who is popularly known on social media as "the collector bro", along with director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon, is said to be a social satire with bike-racing as the backdrop.

Mollywood moviegoers were a little disappointed when the director came up with the surprising idea a group of committed people to saving a village on the verge of extinction in his last Mollywood outing, Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi, which was not welcomed all that enthusiastically by viewers.

The director is all set to raise the bar set by his previous films, like North 24 Kaatham and Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, even higher this time with Diwanjimoola Grand Prix.

The director, who is popular for exploring unknown terrains every time, offers nothing short of a promising ride through the new trailer.

The movie has been produced by Masood TP, Safeer KP, Sherin Vennemkattil under the banner of Mars Entertainment. The background score and songs are composed by Gopi Sunder. The movie is lined up for an early 2018 release.