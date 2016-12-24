Popular real-life television couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, who tied the knot in July, have finally spared some time off for their much-awaited honeymoon. The couple is off to Europe and is presently in the City of Love -- Paris.

According to reports, the couple plan to bring in Christmas in Paris and New Year in London. Vivek, who had been in the UK for many years, has turned a guide for Divyanka and both the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actors, who are quite active on Instagram, have been updating their fans with pictures from their trip.

Since their wedding, the couple had not been able to take time off for their honeymoon due to their hectic working schedule. It was only recently that Vivek wrapped up shoot of his supernatural show Kawach and it seemed feasible for the couple to go for a long trip. Divyanka too has taken a few days off from her shoot.

In August, the couple had managed to take a very short break from work to travel to Udaipur, Rajasthan. They had also shared some pictures from their trip on their Instagram pages.

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 8. The wedding was followed by a reception on July 10 at Vivek's hometown, Chandigarh. Several picture and videos from the dreamy wedding had surfaced online.