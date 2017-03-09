Students of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), who were disappointed after recruiters withdrew job offers in 2016, got successfully placed this year. Also, e-commerce firms such as Amazon, Paytm, Myntra, Ola Cabs and Uber showed lower interest compared to last year.

"Six students of the last batch, who had lost their campus placement jobs due to restructuring, were successfully placed this year, while three students of the graduating batch are part of the ongoing placement process," the B-school said in a statement on Thursday, sharing details of placement for the PGP Class of 2015-17.

The details of their employers and whether they were part of the 11 students whose job offers were deferred by e-commerce company Flipkart were not available.

"IIMB is not in a position to share any of those details at the moment due to confidentiality clauses," the B-school told the International Business Times India.

It may be recalled that last year, Flipkart had postponed job offers to December, disappointing 11 students at IIM-Bangalore and 17 at IIM-Ahmedabad, citing "organisational restructuring."

"These students had opted for Flipkart over other offers from reputed firms. They are very disturbed, as there is no certainty even after six months that the offers will be honoured," Sapna Agarwal, Head, Career Development Services of IIM Bangalore, said, according to a BusinessLine report of May 27, 2016.

Highlights of placements this year:

Muted participation by e-commerce companies. "The e-commerce space saw lower interest compared to last year, with Amazon leading with 12 offers. Other prominent e-commerce recruiters included Ola Cabs (3), Paytm (3), Myntra (2), Cloudtail (1), Swiggy (1) and Uber (1)."

162 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) were made to students before the start of the Final Placements based on their performance during the Summer Internship; 133 PPOs accepted.

133 Lateral Placement (LP) offers made to students with more than 22 months of work experience, 116 accepted.

Recruiters this year representing banks, consultancy, information technology and FMCG offered jobs.

Roles offered included consulting, business leadership, product management, operations, during the Lateral Placement (LP) process for students with more than 22 months of work experience.

Goldman Sachs made 14 offers, including preplacement offers or PPOs, Citibank (5), HSBC (4), Morgan Stanley (2), Deutsche Bank (2), DBS (1) and Standard Chartered (1).

Aditya Birla Group made 10 offers, Wipro Global (7), Bharti Airtel (6), Jindal (5), CK Birla Group (4), Mahindra Group (4), Tata Administrative Services (3), Reliance Industries (3) and RPG (2).

Fifteen students got overseas placement.

Professor Ganesh N Prabhu, chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said, "We experienced a qualitative improvement in the placements this year. Increased hiring by banks, consulting and consumer goods firms compensated for the firms that could not participate in our placements this year."