Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin has been hitting the controversy button from the very beginning: It struggled to find actors for its lead characters. And, now the studio has drawing flak for casting a white actor in the film.

Also read: Disney finally finds its Aladdin and Princess Jasmine and it's not Dev Patel or Priyanka Chopra

The studio is accused of creating a new character just to add "white face" to it. Actor Billy Magnussen has reportedly been cast as Prince Anders, who was not featured in the 1992 animated film.

Facebook/Aladdin

According to a Disney press statement, Magnussen's character is described as "a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine."

#pompeii #nomadcowboys A post shared by Billy Magnussen (@billymagnussen) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The filming for Aladdin has just started, but the movie is at the receiving end of criticism rather than escited speculation from fans.

Actor Will Smith took a selfie along with his other co-stars on the first day of the production. Disney took to Twitter to share the photo and captioned it: "Meet the cast of #Aladdin: Will Smith (Genie), @MenaMassoud (Aladdin), @NaomiScott (Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar)! [sic]"

While fans are ok with these characters, they have taken to social media to slam the casting of Magnussen. Take a look what they are saying:

This new character for #aladdin makes me sad to be white, the Aladdin world has no white people sorry but we don't need to be in everything pic.twitter.com/jaj2JWqn6m — Ashley ®© ➰ (@Ashleyfangirl) September 6, 2017

#aladdin I am so confused to why they add a new white character to a complete story that is set in the Middle East???‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/71xzOpFXCS — Nardy ☕️? (@NardosNy) September 6, 2017

Disney shoehorned a white guy into the #Aladdin movie because they just gotta have a white person in a movie set in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/roxofsFWdk — RJ Sharp (@RandallJSharp) September 6, 2017

Disney really gentrified Agrabah with this unnecessary new character. People of color can't have shit in this world. #aladdin — Bend The Knee (@SamiJo91) September 6, 2017