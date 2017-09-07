Watch emotional family moment as foster children get great surprise from Mickey Mouse at Disney World Close
Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin has been hitting the controversy button from the very beginning: It struggled to find actors for its lead characters. And, now the studio has drawing flak for casting a white actor in the film.

The studio is accused of creating a new character just to add "white face" to it. Actor Billy Magnussen has reportedly been cast as Prince Anders, who was not featured in the 1992 animated film.

According to a Disney press statement, Magnussen's character is described as "a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine."

The filming for Aladdin has just started, but the movie is at the receiving end of criticism rather than escited speculation from fans.

Actor Will Smith took a selfie along with his other co-stars on the first day of the production. Disney took to Twitter to share the photo and captioned it: "Meet the cast of #Aladdin: Will Smith (Genie), @MenaMassoud (Aladdin), @NaomiScott (Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar)! [sic]"

While fans are ok with these characters, they have taken to social media to slam the casting of Magnussen. Take a look what they are saying:

