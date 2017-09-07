Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin has been hitting the controversy button from the very beginning: It struggled to find actors for its lead characters. And, now the studio has drawing flak for casting a white actor in the film.
Also read: Disney finally finds its Aladdin and Princess Jasmine and it's not Dev Patel or Priyanka Chopra
The studio is accused of creating a new character just to add "white face" to it. Actor Billy Magnussen has reportedly been cast as Prince Anders, who was not featured in the 1992 animated film.
According to a Disney press statement, Magnussen's character is described as "a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine."
The filming for Aladdin has just started, but the movie is at the receiving end of criticism rather than escited speculation from fans.
Actor Will Smith took a selfie along with his other co-stars on the first day of the production. Disney took to Twitter to share the photo and captioned it: "Meet the cast of #Aladdin: Will Smith (Genie), @MenaMassoud (Aladdin), @NaomiScott (Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar)! [sic]"
Meet the cast of #Aladdin: Will Smith (Genie), @MenaMassoud (Aladdin), @NaomiScott (Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar)! ?: @realguyritchie pic.twitter.com/1Sktyu5Sle— Disney (@Disney) September 6, 2017
While fans are ok with these characters, they have taken to social media to slam the casting of Magnussen. Take a look what they are saying:
This new character for #aladdin makes me sad to be white, the Aladdin world has no white people sorry but we don't need to be in everything pic.twitter.com/jaj2JWqn6m— Ashley ®© ➰ (@Ashleyfangirl) September 6, 2017
#aladdin I am so confused to why they add a new white character to a complete story that is set in the Middle East???♀️ pic.twitter.com/71xzOpFXCS— Nardy ☕️? (@NardosNy) September 6, 2017
Disney shoehorned a white guy into the #Aladdin movie because they just gotta have a white person in a movie set in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/roxofsFWdk— RJ Sharp (@RandallJSharp) September 6, 2017
Disney really gentrified Agrabah with this unnecessary new character. People of color can't have shit in this world. #aladdin— Bend The Knee (@SamiJo91) September 6, 2017
I hope the new #Aladdin remake flops so hard. May the directors burn in a special place in white-washed hell. pic.twitter.com/anCPnWF0BU— Taylor (@taebum711) September 6, 2017