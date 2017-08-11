Disney Junior has introduced its viewers to an interracial lesbian couple on one of their shows. The storyline of the first episode was simple and was mainly focused on the family learning the importance of being prepared for emergencies. The show features two moms and their kids. The moms are voiced by Wanda Sykes and Portia de Rossi who are both proud lesbians and are quite open about it.

When Sykes was asked about the show, she told Disney Animation News, "With this episode [my kids] see a family that looks like our family," she said. "We're two moms. We have a boy and girl, two kids. It's going to be very exciting for them to see that – to see our family represented.

Here's how people reacted:

@Disney it was really exciting and heart warming to see a family like mine on #DocMcStuffins ?️‍?? Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/q74E4IGmLc — Maria Bosford (@Begrateful19) August 5, 2017

thank you thank you @DisneyChannel for your episode of Doc McStuffins today. my 3 yo boys were so thrilled to see a family like theirs!! ?? — mich (@michsmoore) August 5, 2017

Kids with gay parents deserve to see their families represented on TV too. Go #DocMcStuffins and go @Disney for making it happen! — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) August 3, 2017

Doc McStuffins is one of the cutest kids show. It's diverse and has a girl as a doctor which is empowering to women. I approve. — meme queen (@NylahJean) July 31, 2017

doc mcstuffins is literally teaching children that their natural hair is okay and making sure children understand no means no — marie (@adorebetter) July 31, 2017

However, an American Family Association known as One Million Moms officials blasted Disney for featuring a family with two-mom on Doc McStuffins just for "pushing an agenda". They further wrote, "Controversial topics and lifestyle choices should be left up to the parents to discuss and Disney Junior should not introduce this to young children."

They also added saying, "Just because an issue may be legal or because some are choosing a lifestyle doesn't make it morally correct."

Though people reacted to it tweeting #StandWithDoc

To @DisneyJunior. Don't let hate win. I #STANDWITHDOC! A wonderful show about kindness and caring. Don't change a thing. — ProudTVJunkie (@ProudTVJunkie) August 4, 2017

@Disney Gay parents are great. Kids need to see their families represented! I #StandWithDoc — shauna cross (@ShaunaCross) August 3, 2017