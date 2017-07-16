After weeks of speculation, Disney has finally revealed the cast of the upcoming live action movie, Aladdin. The movie, to be directed by Guy Ritchie, has Mena Massoud as titular character.

Sean Bailey announced, "Aladdin will be played by a young actor named Mena Massoud. Jasmine will be played by Naomi Scott," at the D23 Expo on July 15.

The Pursuit of Happiness actor Will Smith will portray the role of Genie. "The amazing Genie will be played by the equally amazing Will Smith," Bailey said.

Massoud, an Egyptian-Canadian actor, was recently featured in Amazon's Jack Ryan TV series. Scott, who will portray Princess Jasmine, is born to a British actor and an Indian mother.

The 24-year-old actress recently appeared in the Power Rangers reboot, The 33, and a few other movies. She has previously worked with Disney as she starred in the Disney Channel original movie Lemonade Mouth in 2011.

Director Guy Ritchie, who recently helmed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, said the Aladdin movie is set in in the fictional Middle-Eastern city of Agrabah. The movie will draw inspiration from the 1992 animated film.

Disney reportedly had a hard time finding a suitable face for the titular character. Many names including Dev Patel, Riz Ahmed, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone were bandied about on social media in connection with the cast.