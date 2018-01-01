A full-fledged dislike war is on against the recently-released first video song of the Malayalam movie My Story.

The song, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen romancing Parvathy, has been "disliked" by more than 23,000 people after its online release on YouTube. Meanwhile, the song has earned just more than 5,000 likes so far.

The trend was a continuation of the "dislike" campaign against the making video of the song, which was released a couple of days ago.

As a result of the dislike campaign, the making video has got more than 45,000 dislikes against just 4000 likes so far.

According to reports, the dislike campaign is a part of the ongoing cyber war against Parvathy over her controversial comments about misogyny in the Mammootty flick Kasaba.

The actor underwent relentless cyber-bullying after the comments she made at the International Film Festival of Kerala were interpreted by some people as derogatory remarks against Mammootty.

Parvathy was commenting about the blatant misogyny prevailing in Malayalam films, and pointed at the dialogues in Kasaba as an example.

The award-winning actor subsequently was subjected to social media memes and death and rape threats after a group of people calling themselves Mammootty fans took offence.

Parvathy ultimately filed a complaint with the authorities and two youngsters were arrested in connection with her action.

As the number of insulting comments and threats against Parvathy are on the decline after the arrests, the bullies turned their attention towards her upcoming Mollywood flick My Story.

As a result, both the first video song and its making video are "disliked" by thousands.

My Story is one of the most-expected movies of 2018 as it brings together the deadly combo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy after their epic love story Ennu Ninte Moideen.

The movie, which is directed by debutante Roshni Dinaker, is said to be a romantic musical set in two time periods.

The video song features Prithviraj and Parvathy dancing to festive tunes by Shaan Rahman with the exotic locales of Lisbon as a backdrop.

Roshni Dinaker has roped in Chennai Express cameraman Dudley and Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who has worked on films like PK and Devdas, as the sound designer.

The movie, which is lined up for a January release, has been jointly produced by Roshni Dinaker and her husband OV Dinaker under the banner Roshni-Dinaker Productions.