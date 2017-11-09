Bollywood actress Disha Patani has never failed to impress us with her beauty on camera. Her latest pictures from a magazine photoshoot will leave you spellbound.

Disha recently posed for the Maxim India magazine, and her pictures are breathtaking. She is seen in one of the photos looking down wearing a denim top unbuttoned. A second photo has Disha in a white top looking straight at the camera.

The actress has always stolen hearts with amazing photoshoots, and has looked stunning in all the pictures.

Disha first grabbed audience's attention when she made her appearance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Then, the actress remained in news for her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff.

According to reports, the duo has been dating for a long time. And now, Tiger and Disha will share screen space in Baaghi 2.

The first instalment, Baaghi, was a hit: It starred Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Now, people have a lot of expectations from Baaghi 2, and one of the reasons is Disha and Tiger's rumoured affair.

While Disha has hesitated to speak about her personal life and Tiger Shroff, the actor has always dropped hints about their relationship.

Tiger even confessed his love for Disha. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had said: "Frankly, I've not bothered to clarify and I don't read the [news] papers much. But yes, I really enjoy my time with her [Disha] whenever we get to spend some time."

He had added: "She's a great person and I can relate to her [in many ways] because she's very much like me in the sense that she's not the social kind and is very into herself. She's sort of an introvert just like me and is here to work."