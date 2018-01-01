Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani ringed in the New Year's Eve together at white sandy beaches in Sri Lanka and how.

Tiger and Disha, who were spotted together at the Mumbai airport a few days ago, were seen having a gala time diving into the cool blue water.

The two fitness freaks, who have time and again stunned their fans with their beach looks, were seen flaunting their hot bods while spending their time in the white sand.

Disha raised the temperature with her hotness when she posed in a white bikini at a beach, while Tiger was seen twinning with her rumoured girlfriend in white when he struck a pose in boxer briefs showing off his pumped up muscular body.

On the work front, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are teaming up together to set the silver screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film Baaghi 2.

While the rumoured lovebirds are often seen showing their fondness towards each other during their outings, reports were doing the rounds that the makers of Baaghi 2 are unhappy with their lead pair spending a lot of time together.

However, Disha refuted the reports and firmly believes that there is no one who is getting bothered about their never-ending PDA.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship. Recently, the two were seen walking hand-in-hand and even greeted everyone together at the Ambani residence, Antila in Mumbai.

Apparently, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff has also settled her "differences" with Disha. Ayesha now believes that the MS Dhoni actress will make for a good life partner to her son. The two women get along with each other very well.

Disha often visits Tiger at his house to prepare for her role in their upcoming film Baaghi 2. Disha is also good friends with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and they like to go shopping hopping.

And if the grapevine is to be believed, the rumoured lovebirds are all set to fly together into the world of their dreams and make their relationship official.