Bollywood actress Disha Patani has always made a stunning appearance in front of the camera. Despite her drop-dead looks, a news channel called her "ugly."

A story about her was published where her present look was compared to how she used to look before entering the glamour world. The sad part is the news channel compared it with her 7th standard picture and called it "ugly".

Well, we don't know whether it's hilarious or sad. However, Disha slammed the portal by sharing it on Twitter.

She wrote: "You are absolutely right @news24tvchannel ! shouldve worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair n make up nicely before heading to my 7th std class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild P.s. you couldnt get a better breaking news than that?"

You are absolutely right @news24tvchannel ! shouldve worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair n make up nicely before heading to my 7th std class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild P.s. you couldnt get a better breaking news than that? ???? pic.twitter.com/mJM228LdF1 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 2, 2018

That's the spirit, girl!

Your fans know that you are, was and will always be pretty, even in your earlier days! Everyone is eagerly waiting for the actress' upcoming release, Baaghi 2, alongside rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Disha will reportedly recreate the iconic song, Ek Do Teen, in Baaghi 2.

The original track was featured in 1988's Tezaab. The song was picturized Madhuri Dixit Nene who made the song popular with her superb dance moves.

A source close to the film told SpotboyE, "Disha Patani will step into Madhuri Dixit's shoes for the contemporary version of Ek Do Teen. The two other songs which will be recreated are Mundian To Bach Ke by Panjabi MC and Soniye Dil Nahi Lagda Tere Bina from the album Dil Nai Lagda."

"At the moment, Ankit Tiwari, Meet Bros, Manj Musik and Palash Muchhal are part of Baaghi 2's music album. Now, the makers have also signed Tanishk Bagchi, Sandy, Abhijit Vaghani, Mithoon, and Arko. The songs have already been made," the source added.

Disha made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's M.S Dhoni The Untold Story and now, her second Bollywood flick is Baaghi 2.

The first installment was a blockbuster hit starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

#throwback ❤️? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 23, 2018 at 12:11am PST

❤️ @jade_bymk A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 21, 2018 at 10:30pm PST