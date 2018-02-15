Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship. But it looks like Tiger's family has finally given nod to their match.

Recently, the Shroff family celebrated Jackie Shroff's birthday at a high-end restaurant and Disha was spotted catching up with them over a family dinner.

In the short video posted by photographer Manav Manglani, Disha was seen engrossed in a conversation with Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff while Tiger and his father Jackie Shroff were seen leading the way out of the restaurant.

Earlier, there were reports that Ayesha apparently disliked Disha for some reasons but later, the Baaghi 2 actress rubbished the rumors and called Tiger's mother as a "sweet person."

It was also reported that Ayesha Shroff also had settled her "differences" with Disha and apparently started believing that the latter will surely make for a good life partner to her son.

Disha, on the other hand, is also good friends with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and they are often spotted when they are on a shopping spree.

The rumoured couple, who are often spotted together during their outings and in parties, also ringed in the New Year's Eve at white sandy beaches in Sri Lanka and Maldives where both the fitness freaks were seen flaunting their well-toned bods while enjoying to the fullest amidst the pristine white sand.

Watch Disha Patani joining the Shroffs over their family dinner:

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the makers of Baaghi 2 are unhappy with their lead pair spending a lot of time together. However, Disha firmly believed that there was no one who was getting bothered about their fondness towards each other and she often visits Tiger at his house to prepare for her role in their upcoming film.

While these subtle signs seem like giveaway signs, it looks like Tiger and Disha might just make things official!