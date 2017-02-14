Even as millions of people look forward to celebrate Valentine's Day with their special someone, a bizarre ritual is followed by single students of Hindu College, Delhi.

Every year on Valentine's Day, single students of Hindu College celebrate the occasion by doing puja at the famous Virgin Tree in the campus. The students, of both sexes, worship 'Damdami Mai' – a Bollywood actress – chosen by the hostel residents each year.

This year, Disha Patani has been chosen as the 'Damdami Mai' and a picture of hers will be worshipped on February 14. Besides Disha, Nargin Fakhri's name was also considered this year. However, Disha was selected after most of the students voted for her.

"The second and third-year hostelers have chosen her. We picked her after having a meeting. Along with Disha, one name that was also considered was of Nargis Fakhri, but since most of the guys liked Disha, we have chosen her as our Damdami Mai," Vaibhav Singh, a second-year student and hosteler at Hindu College told the Times of India.

Students decorate the Virgin Tree with blown-up condoms. Each year, a fresher turns into a pandit and performs the puja for that day.

"Damdami Mai is usually the actress who has been popular in that particular year, and who is also voted for by the most hostelers. Like always, we will have the puja on the morning of February 14. And a fresher will perform the puja as he will be the pandit for that day. As always, condoms will be used to decorate the Virgin Tree," Singh added.

It is believed by the students that whoever participates in the pujawill find their special someone within six months and lose their virginity within a year.