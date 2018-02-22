Dipika Kakar, who played the lead role of Simar in hit show Sasural Simar Ka, and her beau and former co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, are set to tie the knot on February 26 in Lucknow. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted the pre-wedding ceremonies including 'haldi', 'sangeet' and 'mehendi' in Shoaib's native place in Lucknow.

Several pictures and videos from the ceremonies have surfaced online and they are anything but dreamy. While the bride opted for yellow attires for her haldi and sangeet ceremonies, for mehendi, Dipika donned a black kurta pyjama with embroidery designs and teamed it with a yellow dupatta.

Even as the bride-to-be and others were in a jovial mood during the rituals and were happily clicking pictures, things took an emotional turn when Dipika's mother got emotional and couldn't stop shedding tears. This made the actress get teary eyed as well.

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. After dating each other for almost four years, the two finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.

In another report, despite the wedding being a close-knit affair with the presence of only family and friends, it is being said that Dipika's presence in the small town created a stir in the community.

Not just on the Internet, the popular couple is also grabbing a lot of attention in the neighborhood as well. As many as 2,000 people came to catch a glimpse of the celebrities in the haldi ceremony. "Almost two thousand people came in last night to catch a glimpse of the bride and the groom. Another thousand was outside the house. Now, Shoaib's family has invited all their known people from the town but knowing how Desi weddings go, extra people are turning up. Today, it is the main Nikaah and finally, they have decided to go for some police arrangement. There are plans to set up a barricade to prevent any mob frenzy," a source told Bollywoodlife.