Television's simple yet beautiful star couple — Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim will be getting married on February 26, at Shoaib's hometown Bhopal at a ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Dipika and Shoaib, who rose to fame with popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka, will host a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry friends later.

Quoting a source, a report in indianexpress.com said: "Shoaib and Dipika, both wanted a very personalized affair. Being quite private people, they chose to have the ceremonies in Bhopal to avoid the constant media attention. Also, with Shoaib's family residing there, it helped them in organizing a grand yet a close-knit wedding. Only the closest of the friends have been invited but the rest would get to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, the dates of which hasn't been fixed yet."

The report further revealed that the wedding will follow Muslim customs and traditions. Dipika and Shoaib posted adorable pictures on Instagram recreating the famous Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge scene.

Dipika and Shoaib belong to different religions but that was never an issue between them. In fact, when they featured on the reality show Nach Baliye together, the couple spoke about it and Shoaib proposed to her on the same show. Dipika said: "It was never an issue between us as we have our priorities sorted. We are mature people and understand each other well. Be it work or personal life, we take all decisions together as that's how our relationship has been formed."

Dipika was earlier married to Raunak Samson.

Talking about her relationship, Dipika had said: "I think a relationship is build by a lot of things put together and not just on one aspect. There has to be respect, transparency, loyalty, trust and a lot of love. Also, with Shoaib and me, we have still retained our friendship and that has helped us a lot. Even now, we indulge in our pillow fights and he smacks me in front of people. It's the best way to become lifelong partners, you have to first be each other's best friends."