It looks like Dimitri Payet is finally set to leave West ham and move back to his previous club, Marseille, with reports suggesting that the France international has agreed to a four-and a-half-year contract and is set to earn around £115,000 a week.

Marseille had two initial bids rejected for Payet as West Ham were holding out for a fee of around £35 million, but now reports suggest that the London-based club will be willing to accept an offer in the range of £30 million as they look to get in reinforcement before the January transfer window shuts.

Dimitri Payet went on a strike after playing the first two games for West ham in 2017, both of which they lost first to Manchester United and then a 5-0 hammering against Manchester City. But on the plus side for West ham, since his exclusion from the squad, West ham seem to be playing better than ever.

They defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at home and then defeated Middlesbrough 3-1 away from home and have since moved to the top half of the table. The likes of Andy Carroll, Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini have stepped up since Payet went into exile.

Marseille were initially interested to sign Payet on loan with an option to buy him permanently in the summer, but West ham want to get rid of their midfielder and have also lowered their asking price as they look to bring in Robert Snodgrass from Hull City and Brentford striker Scott Hogan before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Reports suggest that Payet's wife and his three children have already moved back to France and have started looking for schools with his wife determined to raise their children in their homeland. The two clubs are still sorting out the transfer fee and minor details, but it is expected that the two clubs will come to an agreement before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday.