Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a bang with the song Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya in Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, after being away from the limelight for a few years.

The song is a remade version of the 2004 number of the same name sung by sufi Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans in his soulful voice. Though Yo Yo has failed to recreate the magic of the original, the song's catchy tune and upbeat music makes it good listening material.

Honey Singh's rap is a bit monotonous, but the original lyrics of the song come as a saviour.

While talking about his song Honey Singh said: "I am very happy to bring new songs for my fans. I have always appreciated Hans Raj Hans Ji's work and it was great to remake his song into a Bhangra song with Hindi lyrics. Lots of love to all my fans who waited."

He added: "My relation with T-series goes way back. It's always amazing to work with them. We have done some great work together in the past."

Watch the song here:

Some of Honey's previous hits like Chaar Bottle Vodka, Blue Eyes and Dheere Dheere are still considered party-favourite tracks. His recently-released track Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya might just make it to that playlist.

Watch Hans Raj Hans' version of Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya here and decide which one is better by yourself.