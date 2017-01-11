We live in a world where people communicate through emojis. The emojis, which was just a light-hearted symbol to express emotions, have now become an unofficial universal language and Maruti Suzuki's upcoming Ignis gets its share too.

The Ignis, which is gearing up for its India launch on January 13, has got its exclusive emoji on popular social media platform Twitter. The Ignis emoji appears on the post on twitter automatically whenever the #Ignis is used and it shows a blue colour crossover.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, the compact crossover, which will hit the Nexa floors of the company in the next couple of days, is expected to get a price tag starting at around Rs 5.5 lakh. The soon-to-be-launched model has already started reaching the premium dealerships Nexa of the company and is also open for bookings. Interestingly, the Ignis, which has already become a hit in India even before its launch, commands a waiting period of up to three months.

The Ignis will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Ignis is expected to churn out a power output of 84bhp and 115Nm, the 1.3-litre diesel mill is expected to give 74bhp of power and 190Nm peak torque. Both the engines will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission. An automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered in the petrol Delta and Zeta variants.

The Ignis boasts a boxy design and is expected to host a number of goodies being a premium car from the house of Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker. The Ignis will be available in both monotone and dual-tone paint shades like the Vitara Brezza and will be offered in four variants — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.