The 'It Couple' of Bollywood and cricket, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, have a lot in common – this time, it's the doctor.

The couple visited acupuncturist Dr Jewel Gamadia. We don't know whether they went together or not but the pictures on the doctor's Instagram page is a proof.

Anushka captioned the image as: ''Do health the right way! This is what my friend Dr Jewel has made me realise. Grateful for your amazing knowledge in your field Jewel. Health is everything guys! #SayNoToPillPopping. [sic.]"

And Virat Kohli captioned the image as: "Apart from being a good friend, you're one of the most knowledgeable people I know and many out there could learn so much from you. God bless you Jewel!" [sic.]

Dr Jewel Gamadia has also posted pictures with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had recently treated their fans to possibly the best Diwali gift they could have given. Their commercial was released on Friday and the duo looked extremely adorable in it together.

Do you know that they are taking wedding vows in the video? They may not be the bride and groom in the ad, but they took the vows in the cutest manner.

Do health the right way! This is what my friend Dr Jewel has made me realise. Grateful for your amazing knowledge in your field Jewel ? Health is everything guys! #SayNoToPillPopping A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Apart from being a good friend, you're one of the most knowledgeable people I know and many out there could learn so much from you. God bless you Jewel! ?? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

While Virat promised to cook after marriage, Anushka promised to eat whatever he cooks. They vowed to take care of each other.

Virat Kohli is one of the few celebrities around who has dared to admit to his relationship — with lady-love Anushka Sharma. They have gone from hesitating to hold hands in public, to not at all camera shy!

In fact, Virat talked about Anushka in his conversation with Aamir Khan on a TV show. He said what he likes and dislikes about the actress.

Seriously guys, get married soon! We so want to see you as bride and groom.