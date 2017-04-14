Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Kaabil, which turned out to be one of the biggest box office successes of 2017, is gearing up for a world television premiere. Ahead of the small screen premiere, the makers had organised a promotional event for 100 fans, who had won a contest.

Both Hrithik and Yami were supposed to attend the held recently. However, rumour has been doing the rounds that though Hrithik and producer Rakesh Roshan were on time for the event, Yami was nowhere to be seen. With the event getting delayed, Hrithik's team tried reaching out to Yami, but to no avail.

This made Hrithik lose his temper and commence the event without the leading actress. It was only hours later that Yami walked in and posed for the shutterbugs, but left without meeting fans.

Yami's unprofessional behaviour is making news, but a source close to the actress has rubbished the reports.

"The entire Kaabil team was very happy that Yami could make it for the party even for some time," the source told Business of Cinema. Citing the reason for the actress being late, the source added: "They were aware that she had left another close door brand event for a bit which was an earlier commitment to make her presence felt at the Kaabil success party and they really appreciated that."

Kaabil is a love story of two blind people played by Hrithik and Yami. Both the actors were paired for the first time and were appreciated for their brilliant performance.