Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is set to be a part of period drama titled Padmavati and this is the first time that he will work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie will feature him as Rawal Ratan Singh.

Shahid's character is the husband of Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and he will lock horns with the ruthless Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh).

From vandalism to release date, Padmavati has been in news for a long time. Several reports suggested that the director is trying his level best to wrap up his movie before November as it is scheduled for release that month.

But people are still sceptical about its release in November. Recently, Shahid has hinted that the release of the film would be delayed.

Shahid told Deccan Chronicle: "We have not yet said anything about any delay. You guys are the ones deciding everything." When asked about the release date, he said: "You will know very soon."

Is this mean Padmavati is not releasing in November? If it was set to hit the screens as scheduled, why would Shahid say that we would know very soon?

Apart from the confusion over the release date, another report has disappointed Shahid's fans. While the storyline of Bhansali's Padmavati is said to be revolving around the characters of Deepika and Ranveer, speculations are rife that Shahid will have an extended cameo role in Padmavati.

One will have to wait till the movie to know wthether it is true or not. Interestingly, Padmavati has become a hot topic of discussion, anyway. It was also in news for the remuneration of the actors.

Deepika has reportedly reversed the order of remuneration as her fee for Padmavati is higher than Ranveer and Shahid. The diva's pay for Bhansali's period drama is Rs 13 crore, while Ranveer and Shahid have been roped in for Rs 10 crore each.