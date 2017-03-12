Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are really close friends and hence, the latter was said to be upset when Salman signed a movie with his 'foe'. Ajay and Karan Johar do not share a friendly bond and it made the Sultan actor walk out of the filmmaker's movie.

In January, KJo announced a film, which was supposed to be co-produced by Salman and it will star Akshay Kumar. All the three celebs had shared the news on the social media. But, it created a buzz when it was learned that the story of Karan's film is similar to Ajay's Sons Of Sardaar: Battle of Saragarhi.

A lot had been said and done at that moment. It was being said that Karan was seeking revenge and came in between two good friends. However, a source close to Salman had said that if the actor knew about the storyline, he would have never agreed to co-produce it.

The recent buzz is that Salman, who is now aware of the entire matter, has walked out of the project, DNA reported. "Karan and Ajay have been at loggerheads for a while. And while Karan knew that Ajay was making this film, he went ahead and announced his.. to be co-produced by Salman and starring Akshay Kumar. But now with Salman not being part of this project, it will be interesting to see if KJo will still go ahead with this film," a source told the daily.

Now, it will be really interesting to see what Karan has to say about it. Salman, who is close to both Ajay and KJo, seemed to have chosen one and made his decision. Will it affect the bond between Salman and Karan? Is it a beginning of a fallout? One has to wait to know what will happen next.