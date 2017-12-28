A photo and video of Rajinikanth refusing to shake hands with his fans are doing the rounds on social media. His critics have now taken the opportunity to slam the actor for being insensitive towards his admirers.

Rajinikanth's Speech on Third Day of the Fans Meeting

In one of the photos, Rajinikanth apparently refuses to shake hands with a physically challenged man, while in another video the actor does a 'namaskar' even as his fan try to touch his hands. A section of netizens has slammed him for being insensitive towards his fans.

However, the Rajinikanth's unofficial fans page on Twitter has countered the allegations by releasing another photo where the Tamil superstar is clearly seen shaking his hands with the said physically challenged man.

Sources say that the fans were given clear instructions only to pose with Rajinikanth for the camera and not to touch the superstar for security reasons.

It's sad to see that a certain group is spreading photos which show Rajini sir in a bad light. We request public not to support blindly these people! Pls Share / RT the truth! Thanks! #RajiniFansMeet #Rajinikanth @superstarrajini @rameshlaus @theeejay @pudiharicharan @RIAZtheboss pic.twitter.com/dsTyMMQBmM — Rajinikanth Fans 2.0 (@RajiniFC) December 28, 2017

His fans are of the opinion that it is a handiwork of those who are feared of Rajinikanth's possible political entry. Here, we bring to you some of the comments made in support of Rajinikanth:

BiggBossTamil: It's sad to see that a certain group is spreading photos which show Rajini sir in a bad light. We request public not to support blindly these people! #Rajinikanth #RajiniFansMeet

Dev shak: These guys just want their star to be on top, no matter what it takes. They ignore all the good things a good human has said, and just hold on to a snap shot event. Even #Vijay will be ashamed. #Rajinikanth #RajiniFansMeet

Who else the shameless fans of certain actors. They r not aware that these sort of hate and jealous messages only helps #Rajini to rise more than ever. God helps good ones. #Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth Fans 2.0‏ : It's sad to see that a certain group is spreading photos which show Rajini sir in a bad light. We request public not to support blindly these people! Pls Share / RT the truth! Thanks! #RajiniFansMeet #Rajinikanth @superstarrajini @rameshlaus @theeejay @pudiharicharan @RIAZtheboss

Prashanth Rangaswamy: Dear media, Do not degrade @superstarrajini sir for your cheap Mileage. Point your questions to politicians who are doing nothing, and then you can focus on Rajini sir. Dot.

Rajinikanth's meeting with fans has entered the third day on Thursday, December 28. The superstar is expected to announce his political stand on December 31, the last day of six-day fans' meeting.