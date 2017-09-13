Even as many celebrities have opened up about Kangana Ranaut's explosive statements about Hrithik Roshan, her struggles and other problems, a few others chose to take the safe route by not naming the bold actress but also speaking their mind.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she too wants to be an autonomous brand like that of the A-list actors of the industry. The Baywatch actress said she doesn't think the same way and would prefer to work with experts who know their job.

"I haven't been to any film school or studied how to be a filmmaker, producer or an actor. Everything I do right now is out of experience of working with the most prolific filmmakers over the years. Boys are doing what they are doing. I would like to do what I do best and rather work with experts in their fields who know what they are doing," Priyanka said.

When asked about how Kangana spoke about working with directors who have fragile egos, Priyanka admitted that people in the entertainment industry do have fragile egos. She, however, said she doesn't impose her decisions on filmmakers. If she suggests something and only if the makers find it sensible, they take that feedback.

"Most of the directors I have worked with are somehow really amazing collaborators. Because I don't step on toes. If I have to suggest something, and someone finds it sensible, they take it. I am very Zen and peaceful like that. I'm not a fighter," she said.

The actress also said the best filmmakers she has worked with had also asked for her suggestions, which she had been honest with, but would not argue with them to prove her point.

"Even the best filmmakers I have worked with — whether it's Vishal (Bhardwaj) sir, Rakesh Roshan, Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) sir or Anurag Basu — they ask me what I think. I am honest, but not honest with a boxing glove," she said.

Going by Priyanka's comment, we wonder if she took a sly dig at Kangana, who has been known to lock horns with her directors in an attempt to bring out the best in her films.

