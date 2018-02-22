MS Dhoni has always been known for the way he handles himself on and off the field. Called as "Captain Cool", the man from Ranchi has helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat on numerous occasions in the past, thanks to his calm demeanor.

Dhoni contributes a lot to the stump mic chatter but most of it is comprises tips for the bowler and witty comments on the state of play.

On the other hand, Dhoni's successor Virat Kohli is known for his in-your-face approach with which he riles up opponents. The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is also often being spotted swearing at his opponents.

However, Dhoni raised quite a few eyebrows when he lost his cool during the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series in Centurion on Wednesday, February 21.

The former India captain, who hit his second T20I half-century in a losing cause, was seen getting angry at his batting partner Manish Pandey in the final over of the Indian innings at the Supersport Park.

Dhoni and Pandey had stitched a 108-run stand for the fifth wicket and helped India post 188 runs on the board. For the most part of the partnership, the two batsmen complemented each other wonderfully by hitting the big ones and rotating the strike well.

However, things got heated up in the last over of the innings. An annoyed Dhoni can be heard telling Pandey to focus on the proceedings and not look elsewhere. "Oye. B----- Idhar Dekh Le. Udhar kya dekh raha hai?" the 36-year-old said.

As the second word of the first sentence was not heard clearly on the stump mic, a few Twitter users accused Dhoni of swearing at Pandey.

However, Dhoni fans, who are aplenty on social media, were quick to jump to the cricket star's defense by arguing that the Ranchi hero was not using offensive language against his batting partners. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batsman collected 17 runs off the last over to help the team end the innings on a high.

IBTimes India has compiled a list of reactions to Wednesday's passage of play, in which Dhoni lost his cool. Check it out here.

Dhoni fans quick to defend India star

..and just wanted to let you know before sleeping, Dhoni didn't abuse Pandey. Not in his character. The word wasn't clearly audible because of commentary. Maybe it was bola tha na idhar dekh le.. would be great if someone can provide a better video proof. — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) February 21, 2018 Dear #Dhoni Haters,



MS Dhoni Didn't Use Any Abusive Language For Manish Pandey In 20th Over. He Said, "Oye! BOLE THE NA Idhar Dekhne, Udhar Dekh Rha Hai". Please Don't Spread Rumors. He's Dhoni, Not Virat Kohli. ???#SAvIND #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #Chahal #ManishPandey — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 21, 2018

Notably, South Africa gunned down the 189-run target as early as in the 19th over of their innings. With the series nicely poised at 1-1, the two teams will head to Cape Town for the decider, which will be played on Saturday, February 24.