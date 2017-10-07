The Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan saga is dragging B-Town celebrities into this mess one by one, with each set of the former's "leaked" emails being released.

After Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, it's time for Yash Chopra's son Uday Chopra to enter that list.

Kangana had earlier said of Salman Khan in an email: "He used to make fun of me. Once he told me, why do you act so much? People like you end up nowhere. Look at Katrina, she is the perfect actress material; looks good and keeps her mouth shut. I told him he is very 19th-century, and I am not interested in becoming Katrina or Salman. [sic]"

In a fresh email dated October 10, 2014, and published by Mid-day, Kangana apparently wrote: "Baby, you have made me so proud. Just read this news on Miss Malini that you were hanging out with Nargis and Uday... [sic]"

She added: "I was thinking about how hurt Uday must be because since you have been giving Nargis attention on Twitter, she's broken up with him. They weren't going very strong, but after she had hopes with you, she's been in her lalala land... must be making Uday feel really bad. But you sensed that, you made things clear to him."

Kangana further wrote, "I am so touched, I am almost in tears. Isn't that heroic, jaan? He would've lost faith in love, friendship and people. But you didn't let that happen, you were wrong first, but are great now. That's real heroism. I am a fan now."

To this, Kangana's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee said: "We have countered Mr Hrithik Roshan's complaint made to the cyber cell. The matter according to my client stands closed."

About the Salman and Uday-Nargis emails, he said: "The emails are not reliable at all, because her account was hacked since May 2014."

Hrithik Roshan is expected to speak up about the entire episode in an exclusive interview on Republic TV on Saturday.

The big question, though, still is: Are these emails real? Who's speaking the truth? Why was Kangana interested in others' lives? Or are they really good actors?