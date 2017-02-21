Jyothika has signed one more project. The actress will be working with none other than Bala. This has paved the way for rumours, which claim that she has walked out of Vijay 61 to work with the National Award winning director.

Rumours say that Jyothika had given her consent to act in Vijay 61. Surprisingly, it was reported recently that she walked out of the project although the reason behind it was not revealed. With the actress now signing Bala's film, gossip mongers are now busy speculating whether she preferred Bala's film to Ilayathalapathy's flick.

After taking a long break from acting, Jyothika returned to films in 2015 with 36 Vayadhinile, which was a remake of hit Malayalam film How Old Are You. She is currently working on Bramma's Magalir Mattum.

The actress had heard a lot of stories and there was a strong buzz that she might star in the Tamil remake of Kannada movie Mummy – Save Me. It seems like those rumours have now turned out to be false.

Her Bala's movie will hit the floors in March. A top actor will be reportedly playing the lead and other cast-crew is yet to be revealed. Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Bala's B Studios will jointly produce the venture.

Coming to Vijay 61, the makers are yet to find a replacement for Jyothika. The movie also has Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in the female leads. The shooting of Atlee Kumar-directorial is happening in Chennai and it will be wrapped up on February 27.

The Vijay 61 team will start its next schedule in the UK.