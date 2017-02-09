With Arsenal struggling to stay in the English Premier League title race for another season and that déjà vu feeling pervading through the fans again, speculation will only rise over Arsene Wenger's future. And with it comes reports of his possible replacements.

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth has been tipped as a possible successor, for his demeanour and penchant for playing attractive football. Thomas Tuchel of Borussia Dortmund is also being looked at by the Arsenal board according to reports along with another manager in the Bundesliga in Ralph Hasenhuttl, whose RB Leipzig team is currently battling Bayern Munich for the title.

Also in the fray is Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, with the Italian seen as one of the favourites to take over at Arsenal, if indeed Wenger decides to step down at the end of the season.

As it stands, Wenger's contract at Arsenal will expire in the summer, with the manager insisting he will take a decision only later in the season.

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes look done and dusted after suffering debilitating defeats to Watford and Chelsea, and while the club are still in the FA Cup and Champions League, chances of a title that the fans want look slim.

The fans are unlikely to be happy with another FA Cup run, while Arsenal are not expected to go too far in the Champions League, with the EPL side facing Bayern Munich in the last 16.

So, the "Wenger out" banners are likely to come out at the end of the season, unless something miraculous happens and if the Arsenal manager does decide to end his near 21-year association with the club, the key for the board will be to find a suitable replacement.

Allegri, whose Juventus side are coasting to another Serie A title, was recently linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer and when asked about a possible switch to the Premier League, the Italian decided to keep everyone in suspense, insisting, while he is happy at Juve, he will not rule out the chances of a move.

"I won't deny or confirm anything," Allegri said when asked about possibly replacing Wenger at Arsenal. "I am in sync with the club (Juventus), now we have to focus on winning.

"At this time of the season the media always says I'm leaving, even when things are going really well."