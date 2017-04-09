With just two months left for DC's first standalone movie on Wonder Woman and a few months to go for Justice League, fans cannot wait to watch how the Gal Gadot movie will bridge the two DC movies. Wonder Woman is crucial for DC as it connects two of DC's upcoming movies – Justice League followed by Aquaman — and the box office and critic reviews will influence the studio.

While we wait to see the response from the two sources, Patty Jenkins is all out talking to different websites and revealing spoilers from the movie. Earlier, the director teased the role of the villain, Ares, from her upcoming female-centric movie. And now, she has revealed the challenges she faced while crafting Wonder Woman's origins.

Talking to Empire, the director revealed that it was rather easy to pen down the super-heroine's origins. "It's easier than that sounds, because there are hundreds of years between the films. And, because that story is who she's going to become a long time in the future," she said.

"I got to look at the story of the beautiful child and character that comes into this world, and there might even be some misconceptions about who she is later on. We may be reading into things in Batman V Superman in the future that aren't necessarily what you think they are. They're making Wonder Woman, and so was I. For me, I felt very supported in this vision," Jenkins added.

And did Justice League director Zack Snyder play any role in the filming since Wonder Women was introduced in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and will lead up to Justice League? Clarifying that he didn't play a major role, she said, "Zack was making Batman V Superman simultaneous to making this, but he was very instrumental in the direction the film was going to take."

Jenkins added, "That ended up leading to my signing on, because I know enough about these worlds now that unless we really have a shared vision, it's going to be two years of fighting, and who wants that? I had a very strong feeling of what kind of Wonder Woman film I'd want to make."

Though she did not choose Gal Gadot, Jerkins revealed that she was relieved to know that she was going to be her Wonder Woman. "Boy was I relieved once I realized who she was. When I first heard Zack Snyder has cast somebody as Wonder Woman, a movie I had wanted to make for a long time, I was cautious," she said.

"But then, oh my God, they couldn't have found anybody better in the whole wide world. Just look at Gal Gadot when she smiles or when she meets somebody and shakes their hand. That is the embodiment of Wonder Woman. She is so beautiful and powerful, but kind and generous and thoughtful. She's just an amazing person," Jenkins shared.

Apart from Gadot in the title role, Wonder Woman features Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Saïd Taghmaoui, Ewen Bremner and David Thewlis. The film will be released on June 2.