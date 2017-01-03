Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan and Twinkle Khanna recently had a funny Twitter conversation. Akshay Kumar's wife recently launched her production house Mrs Funnybones Movies and the first film to be produced is Padman.

As soon as Twinkle announced the debut film of her production house, several celebs congratulated her and sent her their best wishes. Hrithik too tweeted saying: "@mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar congrats dear neighbour. looking forward to this! (Write a 2 hero film next)."

The star asked her to write a two hero story, so does this mean Hrithik is willing to share screen space with Twinkle's hubby Akshay? It looks like last year's box office clash has not soured their relationship. In August 2016, Hrihtik's Mohenjo Daro and Akshay's Rustom were released on the same day. But Mohenjo Daro turned out to be a flop, while Akshay's film was a hit.

However, the box office numbers didn't affect their bond and thus, Hrithik asked to make a two hero movie. And Twinkle, who is known for witty answers, replied: "Haha! Thank you - I wish I was that #Kaabil my friend :)."

Hrithik is set to appear in Kaabil this month and unfortunately this movie too will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. On the other hand, Akshay will be seen in four films this year – Jolly LLB 2, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, 2.0 and Padman.

Padman has been written and will be directed by R Balki. It is based on a true story and is said to be a biopic based on India's "Menstruation Man," a nickname given to Arunachalam Muruganantham. Born in Tamil Nadu, Arunachalam is a social worker who found an innovative way to make cheap and affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. He also earned a spot in the 100 Most Influential People in the World and he was awarded Padma Shri in 2016.