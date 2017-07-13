Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have recently confirmed the romance rumours by announcing their intention to get married in October, and since then a number of actors have come forward with interesting titbits about the duo's romance.

On the July 12 episode of Radio Star, Cho Tae Kwan revealed that Joong Ki had hinted about their budding romance while filming the popular military drama, Descendants of the Sun.

Also read: Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere spoilers: Here's why Jon Snow and Daenerys' meeting may not happen

"At the time, I didn't know they were dating but I heard the director telling them to really try liking each other with sincere feelings," Tae Kwan said. "In response, Joong Ki told him, 'We're already doing well on our own.' Now I think of it, they really were doing well on their own."

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo, popularly known as the Song-Song couple, reportedly fell in love while filming Descendants of The Sun in 2015.

Joong Ki was recently featured on Live Star News, where he revealed that they were like any other normal couple.

"I had to go and promote my movie today. Miss Hye Kyo mentioned I shouldn't be afraid and wished me well," he said about his future wife, according to Allkpop.

When the reporter asked about their nicknames, the Battleship Island actor said:"We're like any other couple. We say, 'Honey~.' We're looking to use our nicknames more frequently as we are getting married soon."

Thanking his fans for all their good wishes and blessings, Joong Ki said: "We sincerely thank and appreciate the attention and cheers since the wedding announcement. I discussed with Miss Hye Kyo how we should live a good life and be aware of our surroundings."